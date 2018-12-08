Koffee With Karan 6: Baahubali trinity to grace Karan Johar’s show

Celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan Season 6 will have the famous Baahubali trinity as guests. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli will appear on the show to have a heart-to-heart conversation with Karan Johar.

While Prabhas played the primary protagonists — the father and son duo of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali — in Baahubali series, Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva. SS Rajamouli directed both the films.

For Karan Johar, this is the biggest coup ever as he stated on the Instagram photo. The show is currently in its sixth season now.

Karan posted a photo of himself with the actors and director. He wrote, “My proudest cup of KOFFEE!!!! With team Bahubali!!! #prabhas #Rana #rajamoullisir #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar.”

Baahubali series consisted of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Both the movies became box office hits.

Baahubali: The Conclusion especially broke multiple records. It is the highest domestic earner with an insanely high collection of Rs 510.99.

It would be interesting to see the trio having a candid chat with Karan. We might even be treated to tidbits regarding the big fantasy-action-adventure franchise. Baahubali is also getting a live-action Netflix spinoff series.

The previous episodes of the show have featured several bigwigs of the film industry including Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Koffee With Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.