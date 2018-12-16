Koffee With Karan 6: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his celebrity crush

Today’s Koffee With Karan’s episode will feature the hot and happening pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, both young actors who have quickly risen to become two of the top stars of Bollywood.

The host of this celebrity talk show Karan Johar will ask questions to the two talented actors. There will be the usual Rapid Fire round, arguably the most entertaining segment of the show.

Ayushmann Khurrana will recall his days as a radio jockey and then video jockey and the time he interviewed Karan. “One of my first interviews was with you as an RJ. There was the Star Parivaar Awards and there was a Radio Box and I interviewed you and I was like, ‘Can I have your number? I want to be an actor.'”

Karan gave him a landline number and when Ayushmann called up, somebody on the other side said, ‘We don’t audition outsiders or newcomers.’ Karan will say he used to give incorrect numbers to people, but he did give the correct number to Ayushmann. “I must’ve thought that you have potential!” KJo said.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will reveal that he is unable to pick up hints when a woman flirts with him. His friend will narrate an incident in which a girl who had a crush on Vicky flew down from another city to see him. However, Vicky ended up spending the night with another girl at the same party.

During the Rapid Fire round, Ayushmann will reveal that he and his father have a crush on Tabu. This revelation will come as an answer to Karan making him choose between Neena Gupta and Tabu. Ayushmann recently worked with both veteran actors in his last two movies — with Tabu in Andhadhun and with Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho.

Karan will also ask Ayushmann which celebrity he would take on a date if he were single. Ayushmann would take PV Sindhu’s name, who is a star Badminton player and an Olympian silver medalist.

Koffee With Karan season 6 airs at 9 pm every Sunday on Star World.