Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to be the first guests on Koffee with Karan 6

The latest season of Koffee with Karan premieres on October 21 and the first guests this season are Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar shared this information on his Twitter handle as he wrote, “The first cup of koffee is all about #girlpower !! Welcome @deepikapadukone and @aliaa08 on episode 1 season 6 of #koffeewithkaran on @StarWorldIndia @hotstartweets”

This is the sixth season of Koffee with Karan. In the previous seasons, Deepika has appeared on the show with Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan. Her appearance with Sonam caused quite a controversy as she hinted that her then boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had cheated on her.

Alia Bhatt has previously appeared on Koffee with Karan with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. It was on Koffee with Karan that Alia had a slip of tongue in a GK question that resulted in widespread jokes later.

There have been speculations that Sara Ali Khan will also appear on this season of Koffee with Karan alongside her father Saif Ali Khan. Sara will make her debut in Simmba later this year.

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan usually has the same guests every year but in different combinations. Only a few episodes are shot with first-time guests.

The sixth season Koffee with Karan starts on October 21.

