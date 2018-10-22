Koffee With Karan 6: Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh episode promises to be fun-filled affair

Koffee With Karan airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh’s presence on Karan Johar hosted celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan promises loads of fun for their fans. Although both the actors have been on the show before, it is the first time they are coming together. It is an unlikely pairing that will give a lot of enjoyment to the viewers.

In a teaser posted by Star World India on Twitter, Ranveer demands to be complimented from Akshay, while Akshay complains that he would if he shuts up and gives him the chance. Akshay asks when Ranveer is getting married, which is funny since wedding date between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer was announced only yesterday. They will tie the knot on November 14 and 15.

As expected, Ranveer is his usual rambunctious self, at one point sitting on Akshay’s lap even as Karan amusedly watches. Akshay says it must be difficult to live with Ranveer and wonders how Deepika manages it. “Hats off to Deepika,” he says.

The premiere episode of Koffee With Karan’s season 6 had Deepika and Alia Bhatt together. The two women engaged in an hour long chat with Karan and talked about (among other things) Ranbir Kapoor. Alia is currently in a relationship with Ranbir and Deepika and Ranbir were together once. While the episode was entertaining, it was not raucous fun like Akshay and Ranveer’s episode seems to be.

The future episode of this chat show will feature Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor and more. Koffee With Karan airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

