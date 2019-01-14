Koffee with Karan Season 6: Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda are every sibling ever

After hosting brothers Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor on Koffee with Karan Season 6, Karan Johar is all set to host another pair of siblings from Bollywood. This time, it is Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda.

The makers shared the teaser of the show on their Twitter handle and going by it, one can say that Shweta is going to rule the episode with her wit while Abhishek will win hearts with his sense of humour.

The teaser also gives a sneak peek into the rapid-fire round during which Junior Bachchan is asked who he is more scared of – wife (Aishwarya Rai) or mother (Jaya Bachchan). While Abhishek answered, ‘mother,’ Shweta instantly says “wife”, to which Bachchan retorts, “This is my rapid-fire, be quiet.”

During Shweta Bachchan-Nanda’s rapid-fire, she is asked what she tolerates about her brother, to which she answered, “I tolerate his sense of humour.”

The Bachchan siblings bring their A-Game to the Kouch.

It’s #KoffeeWithBachchans this week on #KoffeeWithKaran. pic.twitter.com/5HJuwM6Z3P — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 13, 2019

Shweta appeared on the show back in 2010 along with her father Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek has been on the show multiple times, including once with his wife Aishwarya Rai.

Koffee With Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.