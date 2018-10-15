Koffee with Karan 6: Karan Johar to indulge in some ‘crazy banter’ with Aamir Khan

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan will air on October 21 on Star World

Filmmaker Karan Johar will soon be gracing the small screen with a brand new season of Koffee with Karan. The host has been sharing photos and updates from the sets of the show. In his latest post, Karan shared a photo of Thugs of Hindostan star Aamir Khan. In the picture, Aamir can be seen sitting on the controversial couch and enjoying a hot cuppa.

Karan captioned the image as “@_aamirkhan in the koffee house!!!!! #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar !! Some crazy banter and I played the raps fire with him!!! @malaikaarorakhanofficial was the master and the judge of that round!!!”

The first trailer of the show has already been released which shows Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt having a blast on the show. The actors, who will be sharing the couch for the first time, were seen discussing Ranbir Kapoor and impending weddings in the promo.

Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar are among other celebrity pairs who will be heating up television sets with their screen presence. Koffee with Karan first hit television screens in November 2004 and has been running successfully since then.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 will premiere on October 21 on Star World at 9 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd