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‘Knowing the answers won’t be enough’: Amitabh Bachchan teases KBC 18’s new format. Watch
In the new set of promos teasing the return of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan says that this season is not just about knowing the right answers, but also about thinking critically.
Once again, Amitabh Bachchan is back as the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The legendary actor returns to host the quiz show’s 18th season, which will once again see contestants from across the country take the iconic hot seat, hoping to put their knowledge and aptitude to the test in pursuit of the coveted prize.
Ahead of the new season, the makers have unveiled three promos featuring Bachchan in relatable, everyday settings. The campaign underscores the idea that while information is now available at our fingertips and technology has transformed the way people learn, what truly matters is the ability to think critically, analyse information and adapt meaningfully to a rapidly changing world.
In one of the promos, Amitabh Bachchan is seen sitting inside a cafe as he breaks the fourth wall and addresses the audience directly. He says, “Bhughol, Itihaas, aur Vigyaan… inn sabka gyaan iss baar KBC mein kaafi nahi hoga. Kyunki, ab khel jo hai woh badal gaya hai. Kewal uttar yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalne wala… ‘Sochna Padega’… Ji haan (Knowledge of geography, history and science alone won’t be enough in KBC this time. Because the game has changed. Simply memorising answers won’t work anymore… you’ll have to think).”
Watch the promo of KBC 18 here:
In another promo, Bachchan is spotted at an airport, where he once again speaks directly to the camera. He says, “Aaj-kal jawaab jo hain na, woh har jagah milne lag gaye hain, aapke jeb mein bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arre bhaisahab, aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mein humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai. Jawaab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawaab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan… Sochna Padega (These days, answers can be found everywhere, even in your pocket. Didn’t get it? I mean on your phone. That’s why we’ve tried to change a few things in KBC this season. Memorising answers won’t be enough; you’ll have to think your way to them. Yes… you’ll have to think).”
Watch the promo of KBC 18 here:
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The third promo features Amitabh Bachchan standing on a rain-soaked balcony overlooking a skyline dotted with towering buildings. Reiterating the season’s central theme, he says, “Dekhiye, aaj AI ne duniya ko badal diya hai, aur yeh badlav rukne wala nahi hai. Jo kal tak namumkin lagta tha, woh aaj pal bhar mein mumkin ho jaata hai. Aur iss badalti hui duniya mein hum sabko bhi badalna padega. Isliye KBC mein bhi humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai. Ab uttar dene se pehle aapko… haan… Sochna Padega (Today, AI has changed the world, and this transformation isn’t going to stop. What seemed impossible until yesterday can now become possible in an instant. In this changing world, we too must evolve. That’s why we’ve introduced a few changes in KBC. Before giving an answer now… yes… you’ll have to think).”
Watch the promo of KBC 18 here:
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
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