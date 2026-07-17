‘Knowing the answers won’t be enough’: Amitabh Bachchan teases KBC 18’s new format. Watch

Once again, Amitabh Bachchan is back as the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The legendary actor returns to host the quiz show’s 18th season, which will once again see contestants from across the country take the iconic hot seat, hoping to put their knowledge and aptitude to the test in pursuit of the coveted prize.

Ahead of the new season, the makers have unveiled three promos featuring Bachchan in relatable, everyday settings. The campaign underscores the idea that while information is now available at our fingertips and technology has transformed the way people learn, what truly matters is the ability to think critically, analyse information and adapt meaningfully to a rapidly changing world.