Kkusum actors Nausheen Ali Sardar, Manav Gohil and Rucha Gujarathi reunite for a fun night, see photos

TV show Kkusum was one of the most loved dramas in the early 2000s. Recently the cast of the show got together after 16 years for a fun night. Nausheen Ali Sardar, who played the titular role, shared photos from their get-together on social media. Posting a group photo, the actor wrote, “One picture worth a thousand hearts #friendslikefamily #kkusum #reunion.”

Besides Nausheen, the photos also featured actors Anuj Saxena, Manav Gohil, Shweta Kawatra, Rucha Gujarathi, Rajesh Kumar, Tassnim Nerrukar and Raymon Kakar among others.

Also Read | Aashka Goradia quits showbiz: Would rather call it moving on to a different phase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAUSHEENALISARDAR29 (@nausheenalisardar)

Manav and Shweta too shared photos on their social media handles. Sharing photos, Manav wrote, “About last night. Met most of them after 16 years… whatta reunion. Crisp but touched the core… all over again.” Shweta shared a reel video and wrote, “A little bit of crazy, A little bit of loud, & A whole lot of love !! 20 yrs ago I didn’t know we all will end up like wine. Cheers to that.”

Also Read | Actor Nausheen Ali Sardar says Sima Taparia refused to find her a match because of her religion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Kawaatra (@shwetakawaatra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Gohil (@manavgohil)

Sharing photos from the party, Rucha thanked Nausheen and Anuj for making the reunion happen. She wrote, “Down the memory lane years after today kkusum reunion. 10/4/2022 #kkusumreunion #goodtimeswithgoodpeople #gangsofkkusumpur @nausheenalisardar n Äñùj u guys made it happen.”

Kkusum, from the stables of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, was the story of a simple middle-class girl who gets married to a rich man. The serial showcased her struggles as she fought class differences and tried to win her husband’s heart. The show also took a generation leap, after which Aashka Goradia and Rucha Gujarathi played the lead roles. Nausheen too was replaced by Manasi Joshi Roy. The Sony TV daily wrapped up in 2005.