KKK 12 host Rohit Shetty signs off from Cape Town, is back to India. Cirkus star Ranveer Singh calls him ‘stud’

Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram to share a life update. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host was in Cape Town shooting for the latest season of the action-packed reality show. Rohit, on Saturday, shared a click which featured a set of cars standing on its front wheels.

Rohit wrote sharing the click, “50 days, 82 stunts And Extreme weather conditions. I can proudly say our hard work has paid off as Khatron Ke Khiladi is already the number one reality show in the country! The credit goes to team Endemol and team Colors. And above all thank you to the viewers for making it the NUMBER ONE REALITY SHOW! Signing off from Cape Town. On my way back to India. Back to CIRKUS. Back to INDIAN POLICE FORCE. BACK TO THE MADNESS…”

In reply to director Rohit’s post, his upcoming film Cirkus star Ranveer Singh posted in the comments, “Stud 💪🏽,” while Varun Sharma reacted with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Earlier talking about the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit had told indianexpress.com, “It’s one of a kind, and you will not see a similar show on any other platform or channel. Also, my love for action attracts me towards hosting KKK. And most importantly, the love that I get from the audience. It just makes everything more special.”

Rohit had also added, “We are usually working in the office or making films. Coming here (Cape Town) to shoot for Khatron brings the much-needed break. Also, I work with the same team so it’s like a big reunion with my other family. It’s not an easy show at all, but these challenges make it more special. Getting to see these contestants toil hard, and fight their fears gives you the push in life too.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air every weekend, at 9 pm on Colors. Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Erika Packard, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, and Chetna Pande are seen as contestants on the show this year.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has his plate full with upcoming projects, including the comedy film Cirkus, which is set to release theatrically on December 23.

Rohit is also filming his debut web show, Indian Police Force, for Amazon Prime Video, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shipa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.