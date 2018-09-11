Kit Harington calls out Marvel over lack of gay actors in MCU films

Kit Harington was speaking on the sidelines of ongoing Toronto International Film Festival. Kit Harington was speaking on the sidelines of ongoing Toronto International Film Festival.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says he has issues with queer representation in Hollywood films. The actor said the fact that “masculinity and homosexuality” cannot go hand-in-hand in movies bothers him, reported Variety.

“There’s a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can’t somehow go hand in hand. That we can’t have someone in a Marvel movie who’s gay in real life and plays some super hero. I mean, when is that going to happen?” Harington said.

The 31-year-old actor was speaking on the sidelines of ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, where he was joined by his The Death and Life of John F Donovan co-stars Emily Hampshire and Thandie Newton and director Xavier Dolan. Newton added, “It is changing, but we have to get behind those changes and keep pushing it”.

Kit Harington, who has finished shooting for Game of Thrones, is still in the look of the character Jon Snow. Explaining the reason behind not giving up his look, the actor said that he needs to follow these instructions in case reshoots are required to accommodate a visual effect or something else to the season.

