Here is why Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington is still sporting his Jon Snow look

Kit Harignton is under strict orders not to ditch his Game of Thrones look. Kit Harignton is under strict orders not to ditch his Game of Thrones look.

While Game of Thrones has wrapped up the filming of its final season, actor Kit Harington is still maintaining his Jon Snow look. Harington, while attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote Xavier Dolan’s The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, revealed that he has got strict orders to maintain his Game of Thrones look.

The Pompeii actor further confirmed that he could not ditch the Jon Snow look until he gets the go-ahead from production. Mocking the same, Harington said that though he wants to shave off the beard, he will look like a tired child when he actually goes through with it.

Explaining the reason behind not giving up his look, the actor said that he needs to follow these instructions in case reshoots are required to accommodate a visual effect or something else to the season. The first look from the highly-anticipated final season of the popular TV series was recently revealed. The one-minute-thirty-second trailer includes shots from the previous seasons and one from the upcoming eighth season of Game of Thrones.

The uber successful HBO show returns for its final season sometimes next year. It will have only six episodes. The season 7 too had only 7 episodes, which is fewer than the previous seasons, all of which have had 10 episodes. The concluding season of the fantasy drama will, however, have many if not all feature length episodes, according to reports.

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd