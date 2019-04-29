Game of Thrones star Kit Harington wishes to work with Sophie Turner again

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says after the HBO epic fantasy series ends with its eighth and final season, he would like to re-team with Sophie Turner on another project.

The British actor plays Jon Snow in the popular series, while Turner essays the role of Sansa Stark. It was revealed in the last episode of season seven that Sansa and Jon are related by blood.

“I’m always going to be very fond of it. It’s hard to remember who any of the cast members were 10 years ago,” Harington told People magazine.

Harington, however, believes fans might have some concerns and reservations with him and Turner having any other equation on screen.

The 32-year-old actor added that apart from Turner, he would also like to work with his wife Rose Leslie, whom he met on the sets of the series, which had its premiere in 2011. Leslie played Ygritte on the show.