Kit Harington’s fans raise over $45k for charity amid his treatment

Days after it was reported that Kit Harington checked into a rehabilitation centre, fans of the Game of Thrones star have raised over USD 45,000 for a charity he supports.

According to Entertainment Weekly, fans of the show and Harington’s character, Jon Snow, have created a JustGiving account for the UK charity Royal Mencap Society that has already raised over 36,000 pounds out of a goal of 50,000 (approximately over USD 45,600 out of a USD 63,000 goal).

The actor first endorsed Mencap, which works with people with learning disabilities, in August 2017.

“Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow. He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screentime we had with him.

“This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we’re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy. To show our gratitude, Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years. Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives,” the online fundraiser reads.

Harington, 32, has checked into a luxury health retreat in Connecticut to receive treatment for stress, exhaustion and alcohol use.