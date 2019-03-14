Kit Harington, Emma Stone to host Saturday Night Live

Toggle Menu
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will debut as the host of Saturday Night Live in the April 6 episode while Emma Stone will emcee the April 13 episode.

Kit Harington’s hosting duties come ahead of the much anticipated April 14 premiere of the HBO fantasy drama Game f Throne’s final season. (Photo: Reuters)

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will debut as the host of Saturday Night Live in the April 6 episode, NBC announced.

According to EW, the actor will be joined by Sara Bareilles, who will serve as musical guest.

Harington’s hosting duties come ahead of the much anticipated April 14 premiere of the HBO fantasy drama’s final season.

The Favourite star Emma Stone will emcee the April 13th episode, with popular South Korean boy band BTS attached to perform.

This will be Stone’s fourth stint at the “SNL”.

The late-night stand-up show had previously announced that “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh is set to host the March 30 episode, to be joined by Australian music group Tame Impala.

