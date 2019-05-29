Kit Harington checks into wellness center

Toggle Menu
A representative for Kit Harington said on Tuesday the British actor was utilising a post-Game of Thrones break in his schedule to spend time at the facility.

Kit Harington played Jon Snow in HBO's widely popular fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has checked into a wellness retreat to work on what his representative says are “personal issues.”

A representative for Harington said on Tuesday the British actor was utilising a post-Game of Thrones break in his schedule to spend time at the facility. No additional details were released.

Kit Harington played Jon Snow in HBO’s widely popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, which ended after eight seasons this month.

The 32-year-old actor is married to his Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie.

