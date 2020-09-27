scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 27, 2020
MUST READ

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting first child

The fashion editor of UK's Make Magazine announced the news by sharing a photo of Rose Leslie with a visible baby bump.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | September 27, 2020 9:01:05 am
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington baby, rose leslie, kit harington, rose leslie baby, kit harginton babyRose Leslie and Kit Harington married in 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child, according to the UK’s Make Magazine.

The magazine’s fashion editor Ursula Lake shared a picture of Leslie with a baby bump. She wrote in the caption, “So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!”

Harington and Leslie played the roles of Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively in Game of Thrones. They first met on the sets of the show in 2012. They tied the knot in 2018 in Scotland.

On the work front, Harginton’s next project is MCU’s Eternals, in which he is playing the role of Dane Whitman or Black Knight. The film is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021. On the other hand, Leslie is part of Death on the Nile’s cast. The multi-starrer Agatha Christie adaptation will release on December 18 this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

barc ratings week 37, most watched indian tv shows
From Kundali Bhagya to India’s Best Dancer, here are five most watched Indian TV shows

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 27: Latest News

Advertisement