Suyyash Rai-Kishwer Merchantt announce their son’s name: ‘Nirbhau Maa ka ‘Nirvair’ Beta’

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt have named their newborn son Nirvair Rai. The TV couple made the announcement on Wednesday with a video on Instagram. Suyyash and Kishwer welcomed a baby boy on August 27.

The video begins with the baby’s romper suit saying ‘Hello World.’ Soon, we hear Suyyash’s voice singing “Ik Onkar,” which is sure to give you goosebumps. As the video progresses, we see Suyyash and Kishwer having time of their life with their son. We also meet their family members who look absolutely overjoyed with the baby’s arrival.

Here’s a picture of Suyyash and Kishwer’s family introducing the couple’s son to their fans. (Photo: Suyyash Rai/Instagram) Here’s a picture of Suyyash and Kishwer’s family introducing the couple’s son to their fans. (Photo: Suyyash Rai/Instagram)

Suyyash and Kishwer shared the video on their respective social media handles. Suyyash wrote, “Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I have been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced 💙 I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel.” Kishwer captioned the video as, “NIRBHAU Maa ka “NIRVAIR” Beta” as the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

Earlier this week, Kishwer penned her delivery experience. “My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven’t been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son,” she wrote along with a picture.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai tied the knot in 2016. Kishwer had announced her pregnancy in March this year. Calling it a “complete lockdown pregnancy,” Kishwer had in an Instagram post shared how she had imagined a different journey, but the lockdown allowed her to spend special time with her loved ones.