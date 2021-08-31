Kishwer Merchantt is overwhelmed by warm welcome as she returns home with her baby boy, watch

TV actor Kishwer Merchantt is back home from the hospital with her newborn baby boy. She shared the video of her homecoming on Instagram that was filled with special moments. The mother-son duo received a warm welcome from their family. Beginning with a small ritual at the door, they were taken through a beautifully decorated house.

In the video, Kishwer was overwhelmed by all the arrangements done by her family to welcome her home and thanked everyone. The house was decked up with white and blue balloons. The corner that had the baby’s wooden cradle sported a banner that read, “Welcome home Bunny.”

“Our welcome at home .. made special by all special ones ❤️ @raishrutirai @rai.ranjana @krrishrai98 @suyyashrai @mamaamerchantt @fabihhaa_designs @gur4neet @batuknathrai @pablosexxobarr,” Kishwer captioned the video. It received a lot of love from her industry colleagues. Amruta Khanvilkar commented on the video saying, “Awwww …. God bless your angel😍”. Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Singh, Delnaaz Iraani, and Angad Hasija, among others dropped heart emoticons on the video.

Kishwer and Suyyash welcomed their first baby on August 27. ““27.08.21. welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy. #sukishkababy,” they wrote as they announced the birth of their son on social media. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, shared their pregnancy journey on YouTube and often gave sneak peek into their preparations for parenthood.

On Sunday, Kishwer also opened up about the difficulties she experienced during her pregnancy and now as a new mother. “My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven’t been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son,” Kishwer wrote alongside an adorable picture of herself with her baby.