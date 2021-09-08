Kishwer Merchantt can’t stop ‘admiring’ son Nirvair, Suyyash Rai is ‘obsessing over him’. See photo

Kishwer Merchantt on Wednesday evening treated her fans with a cute picture of her son Nirvair Rai. Kishwer and Suyyash Rai welcomed their son on August 27. Sharing the photo on her Instagram profile, Kishwer wrote, “Admiring YOU.” The photo shows Kishwer holding her son. She is seen wearing a hoodie which has “Not interested” written over it. Earlier in the day, Kishwer shared an adorable Boomerang video that showed Suyyash trying to put his son to sleep. “Hi Daddy!” she wrote over it with a heart emoji.

Suyyash replied to the post too. He commented, “Obsessing over him.” The new father has also been sharing photos and videos of the newborn.

Earlier this month, Suyyash released a video that featured his family. He sang ‘Ik Onkar’ as he announced his son’s name.

Kishwer had recently opened up about the difficulties she experienced during her pregnancy and now as a new mother.

“My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven’t been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son,” Kishwer wrote alongside sharing a click with her son soon after the delivery.