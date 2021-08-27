Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai welcome ‘Baby Rai’, see photo

Television couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai welcomed a baby boy on Friday. They shared the news on their social media profiles along with an adorable click of their firstborn who they called ‘Baby Rai’.

Kishwer and Suyyash captioned the photo, “27.08.21. welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy. #sukishkababy.”

Model-turned-actor Kishwer Merchantt had announced her pregnancy in March this year. She shared photos from her baby shower which took place in June. Calling it a ‘complete lockdown pregnancy,’ Kishwer had in an Instagram post shared how she had imagined a different journey, but the lockdown allowed her to spend special time with her loved ones.

Kishwer also chronicled her experience of nine months towards motherhood on her YouTube channel. Titled ‘We are Pregnant’, the 15-minute video had the couple talking about the time they found out about the pregnancy.

“Never say never — it was so right in our case. When we had the test come positive, for a few minutes, there was pin drop silence between us. We just didn’t know how to react,” Kishwer said in the video, pointing at conceiving naturally at 40.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai tied the knot in 2016.