Kishwer Merchant’s son Nirvair, Addite Malik’s son Ekbir test positive for Covid-19: ‘Our worst days…’

Actor couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai marked 11 years of ‘dating anniversary’ on Sunday. Kishwer shared a unique and heartfelt post for her husband on the occasion, where she thanked Suyyash for being a great partner, in one of the most challenging times they faced recently.

Kishwer posted a couple click on Instagram and along with it revealed that their four-month-old son Nirvair tested positive for Covid-19 after his nanny, househelp and Suyyash’s partner Sid got infected. What followed were some difficult days, but according to Kishwer, Suyyash was “the best partner one could ever get, thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease.”

In the appreciation post, Kishwer added that in the past 11 years, Suyyash “has changed a lot.” She said she has “seen him mature, become more understanding, responsible and loving.”

Actor Addite Malik also shared on Monday how her son nine-month-old Ekbir also got the virus, around the same time her husband Mohit Malik got positive last year. Addite wrote an emotional note on Instagram, a part of which read, “For me the learning was that yes Covid is dangerous and yes I was nervous but when it came down to it, we all fighters, including our children.”

Several TV stars like Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami, Nakuul Mehta and Sharad Malhotra tested positive for coronavirus recently.