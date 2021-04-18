Kishwer Merchant cradles baby bump in new photo, says she has completed ‘more than half’ of her pregnancy journey

Kishwer Merchant is thankful for the company of Suyyash Rai, her parents and her friends during her 'lockdown pregnancy' journey. (Photo: Kishwer Merchant/Instagram)

Kishwer Merchant has been actively sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media platforms. On Sunday, the actor shared a happy picture of herself in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump. She wrote a long emotional post talking about how she has completed “more than half” of her pregnancy journey but also mentioned that not everything was beautiful.

“Can’t believe more than half of this beautiful journey is over. Well not all of it was as beautiful, it had its ups and downs, there was extreme happiness sometimes and some days were emotional, dull .. mixed with nervousness, mood swings and me going crazy,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

She said that while she imagined a different journey, she is thankful for the ‘complete lockdown pregnancy,’ which has taken place due to Covid-19, as the situation is letting her spend special time with her loved ones.

“I am glad to a certain extent that I got this one , got to spend it with @suyyashrai all the time. Got to be home with @batuknathrai @pablosexxobarr. Got a chance to get pampered and fed by my parents. My Maasi doing all errands possible for me. Video calls of to do lists from my in laws 🥰 ,Shruti and Krrish. And ofcourse my friends who can’t be here with me but are always keeping a check on me and how much I am growing each day,” Kishwer wrote.

By the end of the note, she wrote a small message for her to-be-born child, “Baby Boo, I just wanna say that we love you .. and we all are eagerly waiting for you. This world is not an easy place to live in but your father and Me will make it beautiful for you , we promise #sukishkababy.”

Kishwer and Suyyash announced in March that the two are all set to become parents.