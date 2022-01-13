Kishwer Merchant’s four-month-old son Nirvair recovers from Covid-19, actor shares photo

Actor Kishwer Merchant on Thursday shared a picture of her son Nirvair celebrating his first Lohri with her and her husband Suyyash Rai. She also shared the good news of the four-month-old’s recovery from Covid-19.

In the photo, Kishwer is seen sitting on the bed and posing. Nirvair and Suyyash are propped up on their elbows and flashing wide smiles.

Kishwer Merchant captioned the photo, “Hi guys.. it’s my 1st Lohri, am home with Mamma and Baba and I am absolutely fine now. Thank u all for the wishes and blessings. Happy Lohri – @nirvair.rai (sic).”

Many of Suyyash and Kishwer’s colleagues showered love on the photo. While Rati Pandey, Sriti Jha and Sayantani Ghosh dropped heart emojis on the post, Tannaz Irani gushed over Nirvair. “Omg he has so much love in his eyes. I’m totally fidaaaaa over (smitten with) him, love you darling. Happy Lohri (sic),” she wrote. Delnaaz Irani called him “darling cutiepie”. Jay Bhanushali commented, “He is so cuteee (sic).”

Earlier this week, Kishwer Merchant shared an “appreciation post” for Suyyash Rai. She thanked him for taking care of the family when Nirvair and his nanny were diagnosed with Covid-19. “So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and ofcourse to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky!! @suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease (sic),” she wrote.

Kishwer added that Suyyash was a great support during the tough time – made breakfast for everyone, gave her back massages, stayed up with her, helped her in taking care of Nirvair and did the dishes, among other things.