Kishori Sahane: I’ll maintain my good image in Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Senior actor Kishori Sahani has been trying hard to bring positivity in an otherwise dramatic Bigg Boss Marathi 2. But few contestants in the reality show think otherwise. The actor has been blamed to be playing safe and manipulating others to her benefit.

Apart from Marathi, Kishori has also been a popular Hindi television actor. Before going into the Mahesh Manjrekar show, she spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com and shared how she will consider the show as a three-month vacation.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Did you see yourself participating in Bigg Boss ever?

Not at all. I was really shocked when the show was offered to me. I am a very simple, non-controversial person and I was taken aback when they reached out to me. Also, I haven’t followed the show too much so I immediately got my family involved. They felt I could do well and even told me that the show is just about controversies (laughs). I am considering this as a vacation and going to enjoy every day.

Having been part of numerous Hindi television shows, do you feel you will have a wider audience?

Of course and that could work for my advantage. But more than that I feel I have worked long enough to have a bigger maturity level. I have experience in dealing with all kinds of people and every kind of situations.

You have earlier worked with Mahesh Manjrekar. How do you think he is as a host?

Yes, we have worked together and have bumped into each other at multiple events. He is a wonderful actor and an even more amazing host. He is the link between the contestants and the audience, which is a very important role in a show like this.

Why should the audience vote for you?

Because I will be an entertainment package on the show. Also, not many know I have a very good sense of humour. I promise to maintain my good image 100 percent and come out as a positive person. I will not get involved in any unwanted controversies.