Kirron Kher is left gobsmacked by balancing act on India’s Got Talent. Watch video

The upcoming episode of Sony TV’s reality show India’s Got Talent will see a contestant performing a marvelous balancing act and in the promo shared by the channel, it looks like the judges will be bowled over by the contestant. Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir are the judges of India’s Got Talent.

The promo has the contestant balancing earthen pots, and an LPG cylinder on his head over small glasses. He also performs a dance as he balances many small cups. Kirron was so scared of the performance that she hid behind her pallu during the act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

“#PraveenPrajapat ji ke iss amazing balancing act ko dekhkar humare judges toh dang hi reh gaye! Dekhiye aise hi kayi saare fantastic talents on #IndiasGotTalent Season 9, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par. @manojmuntashir @theshilpashetty @badboyshah @arjunbijlani @kirronkhermp #IndiasGotTalentS9 #IndiasGotTalentonSonyTV,” read the caption of the promo.

India’s Got Talent started airing earlier this month. The show marks Kirron’s return to the limelight after getting treated for cancer. She previously said in a statement, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday from 8 pm onwards.