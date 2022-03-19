Kirron Kher has one demand from son Sikandar Kher, says ‘Mujhe bahu chahiye’. Watch

Sikander Kher will grace India’s Got Talent‘s Rishtey Special episode. This marks his first time sharing the screen space with his mother Kirron Kher, who is one of the judges on the reality show. In a promo of the episode, Kirron expressed that she is happy for her son as he has been doing some good work. However, she only has one demand from him – she wants a daughter-in-law.

“Today, I am happy that Sikander is sitting next to me. Glad to see that he is doing some good work. But only one thing is missing, I want a daughter-in-law,” Kirron Kher said in Hindi. As soon as she finished her sentence, an embarassed Sikander was trying to escape the episode. As the video progressed, Badshah asked Sikander if he has been ever scolded by Kirron Kher. Sikander, looking at Kirron, revealed that he was extremely naughty growing up.

Sikander shared the video on his Instagram with a caption that read, “Coming soon .. ma and I … pehli baar on any kind of screen together.” Many of his friends, including Twinkle Khanna, Farah Khan, Gul Panag and others, dropped their reactions to the teaser. “How lovely is this,” Farah’s comment read. Twinkle said she found the video “cute.”

One of the comments read, “I love how they went into the emo music as soon as u went on to answer the daant question” Many of Kirron Kher’s fans asked Sikander to grant the actor’s wish for a ‘bahu.’ “Get her a bahu yaar,” a fan wrote, while many found the comment “sweet.”

Sikander Kher was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya 2.