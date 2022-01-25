Kirron Kher scolds India’s Got Talent 9 contestant: ‘We don’t want to see you vomit’

India’s Got Talent 9, which launched earlier this month, has been keeping fans entertained with its spectacular acts. However, in the upcoming episode, a man with a ‘peculiar talent’ will leave the judges disgusted. Dismissing his performance in just a few seconds, Kirron Kher will even say that no one is interested to see him vomit.

As per the promo shared by Sony TV, a man enters the stage with some colourful bottles and a machine to make ice candy. When judge Badshah asks him about the price, the contestant says he charges two hundred per candy as he uses a very special method for the liquid. When the judges request him to display his talent, he drinks a few colourful liquids and a big tumbler of water. What follows next leaves the judges and host Arjun Bijlani in shock.

The man spits out different colour liquids in a jar and says that this is his talent. While Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir are left shocked, Kirron Kher immediately presses the red button asking him to stop. She then goes on to say in Hindi that no one wants to see him vomit in different colours. “Aur yeh 200 rupaye mein ultiyan bech raha hai (He is selling his puke for Rs 200),” she exclaims before dismissing him off further in Punjabi.

India’s Got Talent marks Kirron Kher’s first television show after being diagnosed with cancer, and successfully getting treated for it.

“India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better,” she said in a statement.

The show airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday from 8 pm onwards.