Kirron Kher blushes as Dharmendra flirtatiously grabs her by the waist on India’s Got Talent 9, fans alert Anupam Kher. Watch

Kirron Kher and Dharmendra channeled Basanti and Veeru from Bollywood classic Sholay in the upcoming episode of India’s Got Talent season 9. A new promo for the episode showed the two actors re-enacting a popular scene from Ramesh Sippy’s superhit film.

In the clip, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Dharmendra, in his Veeru avatar, teaches Kirron aka Basanti how to shoot a gun. He asks her to aim by closing her eyes while he holds her by the waist. Recreating Hema Malini’s Basanti performance, she asks him, “Yuki, dono aankhein band karke nishana kaise lagaungi (But how will I take an aim if both my eyes are closed)?” In response, Dharmendra silently closed one of her eyes with his hand. Dharmendra’s flirtatious act makes Kirron Kher blush.

The cuteness of the two veteran stars left her fellow judges on the show, Badshah and Shilpa Shetty, in awe. Badshah also bowed before the two actors.

Many fans also dropped heart emojis on the video. One of them commented on the video saying, “@anupampkher sir where are you😂😂😂.”

India’s Got Talent 9 is Kirron Kher’s first project after she was diagnosed with cancer. Earlier, in a statement, Kirron said that it was ‘like coming home’. “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better,” she said.

The Dharmendra special episode of India’s Got Talent will air on Sony TV this weekend at 8 pm.