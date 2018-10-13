Kirron Kher on #MeToo: Only a social media movement will not help, need to solve the issue at root level

Kirron Kher will reprise the role of a judge on upcoming season of India’s Got Talent.

Kirron Kher will soon be back as the judge of India’s Got Talent. The reality series in its eighth year will also see Malaika Arora Khan and Karan Johar joining Kiron on the judges’ panel. At the launch of the show on Saturday, the veteran actor and politician interacted with the media and opened up on the ongoing #MeToo movement that has taken Bollywood by a storm.

Stating that it’s not an industry-specific issue, Kirron said, “According to me, it’s not just about the film industry. There are cases like these in every office, school, college, corporate house etc. The government of India has formed the Vishaka guidelines which should be implemented in every organisation. Anyone who faces any kind of harassment should complain immediately so that a thorough investigation can happen. People who don’t follow it are also at fault.”

She added, “One should talk about the incident immediately so that the issue is acknowledged at the root level. The problem that we face is of the mindset. Men feel they have a sense of power and entitlement over women. This is why children are raped, women face all types of harassment. But one has to talk about it to solve it. Only starting a movement on social media won’t help. A lot many offenders will be left out and some may misuse the opportunity. So we will need to have a proper investigation done.”

Sajid Khan, who has also been accused of harassment by three women till now, has co-judged India’s Got Talent 2 with Kirron. The filmmaker recently stepped down as the director of Housefull 4 on moral grounds. Reacting to his name coming up, Kirron said, “Look what I have known of Sajid over the years, I didn’t face anything like this. What exactly happened, only Sajid or the ladies will be able to answer. It would be not right for me to comment on something that has been shared on social media. I haven’t seen anything or experienced it. But I respect the girls who have come out and spoken about it. I only wish they had reported about it immediately.”

When the media continued to ask her about Sajid, she said in a stern tone, “Let’s not just pick his name since we know him. There are many people out there who have been named. All I can say is hear every woman and investigate the matter.”

Kirron Kher also spoke about allegations on her party member and former editor MJ Akbar. “As I mentioned, the Vishaka committee has been implemented by Meneka Gandhi that has retired judges as members. The allegations will be heard and both sides will get to put their point across. We all know that Mr. Akbar is not in the country at the moment. Also, I am a member of parliament in Chandigarh and not in the cabinet. So I am not privy to what’s exactly happening. But I can assure that an investigation will happen,” she concluded.

