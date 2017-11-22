Divorce on cards for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actors Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan?

Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan are said to be having problems in their personal life. Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan are said to be having problems in their personal life.

TV stars Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan have been together for 15 years but if the latest buzz is to be believed, it’s been a year that Kiran and Rinku are living separately. Popular TV actor Kiran became a role model for all husbands after he played the character of Om Agarwal in Star Plus show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Kiran and Rinku Dhawan are said to be having problems in their personal life. As per a report by Bombay Times, a source informed them about the couple’s separation. “Both Kiran and Rinku are mature, creative people. After being together for 15 years, they have decided to separate because of unresolved differences — they believe it is better than living in constant acrimony. The decision is amicable and their priority is their teenager son,” the report quoted the source.

The source also told Bombay Times that the couple doesn’t want to make any official announcement as this would affect their son. “Rinku and Kiran doesn’t want to talk about their personal lives. They are fiercely guarding their privacy as they don’t want unnecessary publicity to upset their son.”

Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan’s photo with son:

Apart from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kiran is also remembered for his performance in TV shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Padosan and Itihaas. He was last seen in Dhhai Kilo Prem. Rinku too has many notable roles to her credit. She was seen in 1995 shows like Swabhimaan and Hum Paanch among others.

See wedding photos of Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan here:

Rinku and Kiran first met on the sets of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and played the role of siblings. The two soon fell in love on the sets of the show and decided to marry.

