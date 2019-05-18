Toggle Menu
Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm as new baby’s namehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/kim-kardashian-west-psalm-new-baby-name-5734639/

Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm as new baby’s name

Psalm West is their second boy and the second to be born via surrogate because of a potentially life-threatening medical condition that complicated Kim Kardashian's two pregnancies.

Kim Kardashian west reveals the name of their fourth son
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child last week. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

To messages of support and puzzlement, Kim Kardashian West has, seemingly, revealed her newborn’s name: Psalm West.

The beauty mogul, reality star, law student and wife of Kanye West took to her social streams to share the first look at their fourth child, born May 9. A photo of the boy nestled in a crib came in the form of a text message screen grab with her husband that called it a “Beautiful Mother’s Day” and said the couple are “blessed beyond measure.”

The baby is their second boy and the second to be born via surrogate because of a potentially life-threatening medical condition that complicated Kardashian West’s two pregnancies.

The baby joins 5-year-old sister North, 3-year-old brother Saint and 15-month-old sister Chicago.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film off to a strong start
2 Kangana Ranaut slays at Cannes Film Festival 2019
3 Is Game of Thrones pulling off a Lost?