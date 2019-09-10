Kim Kardashian West tests positive for lupus antibodies

Kim Kardashian West has been tested positive for lupus antibodies. The diagnosis was revealed during an episode of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 17.

“I have been feeling so tired, so nauseous and my hands are really getting swollen. I feel like I literally am falling apart. My hands are numb,” Kim said while discussing the symptoms of the disease on the show.

Kim Kardashian added, “Based on the symptoms, it looks like I have rheumatoid arthritis. It’s so scary. So I have to go to the doctor and see what’s going on because I can’t live like this.”

Finally, towards the end of the episode, Kim’s doubts were proved right as she was diagnosed with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation in various tissues and organs. There is no definite cure for the illness.