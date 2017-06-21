Kim Kardashian on blackface controversy: I was really tan while shooting, never meant to offend

Kim Kardashian says she was really tan while shooting the pictures. Kim Kardashian says she was really tan while shooting the pictures.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on the blackface accusation. She said she never wanted to offend anyone and added that she was “really tan” when she shot the images. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stated that she never had any intention to wear blackface for her photographs. “I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off,” Kim said in an interview with The New York Times.

She added, “But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.” Kim said that she and her team had made necessary changes to all KKW Beauty photographs and vowed that it would never happen again. She said, “Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely, I have learned from it.”

Kim was recently slammed on Twitter for doing blackface in her recent photoshoot. She shared the photograph a few days back, revealing she would be launching her first line of cosmetics, including a contour and highlight kit. But while Kim’s fans could barely contain their excitement, others pointed out her skin looks darker than usual in the photo, and accused her of darkening it on purpose.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App