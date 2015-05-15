Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to renew wedding vows in Paris?

About to mark their first wedding anniversary on May 24, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will reportedly renew their wedding vows in Paris, France. (Source: Reuters)

It was said that the mega-watt couple would be saying “I do” all over again with the Eiffel Tower as their romantic backdrop, reported Ace Showbiz.

The news was first informed by an insider that West would be renting out the Eiffel Tower for the special event. The music mogul, moreover, has booked the lavish 58 Tour Eiffel restaurant for the anniversary which is said to take place following West and Kardashian’s appearance at the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Kardashian, 34, and West, 37, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy in front of hundreds of onlookers on May 24 last year.

