Kim Kardashian gets surprise 35th birthday party from husband

Kanye West gathered Kim’s mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for a special movie screening at the Westlake Cinepolis theatre in LA.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian got a surprise 35th birthday party from her husband Kanye West.

West gathered Kim’s mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for a special movie screening at the Westlake Cinepolis theatre in LA, reported Us Weekly.

In some photos, Kim and Kanye arrived at the venue together.

Kim donned a beige dress paired with matching long coat and strappy heels. Kanye, meanwhile, wore a cream sweater paired with white trousers and matching boots.

Kourtney arrived solo wearing an all-black outfit. Kris was accompanied by her boyfriend Corey while Kylie and Kendal was joined by Tyga.

The family were watching “Romeo and Juliet”. An onlooker said, “All the gifts were wrapped in black and white.”

There were white floral arrangements set up at each table outside the venue.

According to an insider, everyone began to sing “Happy Birthday” when Kim and Kanye entered the building. They later snacked on churros and took photos in front of the white flower-covered walls.

Kendall, Kylie and Khloe Kardashian wished Kim a happy birthday on their websites. Kendall wrote, “Happy 35th birthday to the best big sister a girl could ask for!!! (Tied with Kourtney and Khloe, of course.) Kim has always, always encouraged me to follow my dreams and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her support. Love you, Keeks! I hope you have the best day. :)”

Kylie posted, “Real talk, Kim Kardashian West is bae. I love her so much and feel so lucky to have her as my older sister to look up to. Kim has always had amazing style! It’s possible I’ve learned a few things from her along the way…Happy Birthday Keeks!!!”

Khloe added, “Happy birthday, Keeks! You’re not only my sister but my dope ass best friend! I couldn’t be more proud to call you my sister. The older you get, the better you get! Keeks, I love you like crazy. Thank you for being such a great supporter! Today is your day so do you baby girl!”

Khloe, Kourtney and Kris took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of Kim. Kim later thanked for the wishes on Twitter, writing, “I love you guys so much!!! Thank you for all of the birthday love! It means so much to me!!!!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App