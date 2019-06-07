Kim Dickens cast in crime series Briarpatch

Toggle Menu
Based on the Ross Thomas Novel, Briarpatch surrounds itself around Allegra Gill (Rosario Dawson), a skilled investigator who returns to her corrupt Texas hometown, to investigate her sister's murder, only to find herself amongst dangerous excavations she had long sought to bury.

Kim Dickens will play Chief of Police Eve Raytek in Briarpatch, a tough official who knows her way around in the male-dominated environment and is committed to finding Allegra’s sister’s killer. (Source: Kim Dickens/Instagram)

Actor Kim Dickens has been cast as a series regular in the USA Network Crime-anthology Briarpatch alongside Rosario Dawson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadwood star will play Chief of Police Eve Raytek, a tough official who knows her way around in the male-dominated environment and is committed to finding Allegra’s sister’s killer.

Written and executive produced by Andy Greenwald, the show will begin production this month in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The show is produced by Paramount Television, UCP and executive produced by Sam Esmail.

