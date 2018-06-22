Kim Kardashian back in Paris after 2016 robbery

Kim Kardashian was spotted with sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott. Kim Kardashian was spotted with sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott.

After being robbed at gunpoint in a city hotel year-and-a-half ago, American reality television personality Kim Kardashian was back in Paris, along with rapper husband Kanye West on Thursday. According to E! Online, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/summer 2019 Paris Fashion Week show to support Virgil Abloh’s debut collection for Louis Vuitton.

Virgil Abloh has worked with Kanye West for many years and also served as the Art Director for Kanye’s 2011 album Watch the Throne. The debut of Virgil Abloh is considered to be a milestone as he is the first African American artistic director for menswear division and one of the few coloured designers Lous Vitton has had. At the end of the show, when Virgil took his bow, Kanye and Virgil were both filled with emotion and were seen sobbing and hugging each other.

Kim was spotted with sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott, other than her husband. Earlier in 2017, Kim in her reality show had said that she might return to Paris “maybe in like, five, six, seven, ten years”. Kim has attended various fashion shows after her Paris robbery but since her shaken experience, this is the first show she attended at Paris after the long course. A day prior to Kim and Kanye’s arrival, Kylie and Travis travelled to France with their four-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

In October 2016, five burglars had robbed Kim at gunpoint in her hotel room. They stole 11 million dollars worth of jewellery, including a 4.9 million dollars ring, along with two cell phones.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App