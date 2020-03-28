Killing Eve Season 3 trailer: Villanelle is still obsessed with Eve

Killing Eve season 3 will now arrive on April 12. Killing Eve season 3 will now arrive on April 12.

The trailer for spy thriller series Killing Eve’s third season has been released. Along with the trailer, the makers also announced season 3 will now premiere two weeks early, on April 12, presumably as an incentive for fans to stay at home and engage in social distancing due to coronavirus outbreak.

The trailer features some inventive editing and teases the characteristically dark humour that the series is known for. It looks like an action-packed season the fans have been hankering for.

It appears Jodie Comer’s psychopathic assassin Villanelle is taking the news of Eve’s “death” strangely with the whole spectrum of emotions. She is clearly obsessed with her nemesis.

Also, MI5 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) is not dead, not that anybody thought she was, what with her being the titular character of the show.

Regarding the premiere date being advanced, AMC Networks Entertainment Group president Sarah Barnett said in a statement according to Entertainment Weekly, “We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now. This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

