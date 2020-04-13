Killing Eve season 3 review roundup: Still entertaining but missing the edge

Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

Season 3 of spy thriller Killing Eve has premiered to mixed reviews.

In her review of Killing Eve Season 3, The New York Times’ Mike Hale wrote, “Killing Eve” isn’t a bad show now, but it’s a different show, in depressing ways — less vital, more ordinary. It is still shocking here and there but largely devoid of surprise. A mordant and sexy comic thriller edged with terror has become a competent psychodrama bordered with sentimentality. The air has gone out of it.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Inkoo Kang noted, “The first two scenes of Killing Eve’s promising premiere — set at a gloomy gymnastics training session in 1970s Russia and a ravishingly elegant castle wedding in current-day Spain, respectively — feature exactly the kind of mischievously malevolent twists with which creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge distinguished the first season. Their tableaux of antisocial violence slashing at romantic hope boast a sense of focus sorely missing from season two.”



IndieWire’s Ben Travers was of the opinion that “Killing Eve” is a hybrid — a serialized procedural — and Season 3 tests how comfortable fans will be with a regimented structure. It’s perfectly fine entertainment, supported by two excellent performances. But if the series wants its edge back, it will have to go in for the kill.”

Forbes’ Linda Maleh concluded her review of Killing Eve Season 3, saying, “The first season of Killing Eve earned enough good will with me that I will probably watch this show to the end, but if you’re looking for it to be as good as it was, you will be sorely disappointed.”

