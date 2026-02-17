Kiku Sharda says Kapil Sharma is not a ‘wannabe, fake’ person: ‘He can get a joke out of anywhere’

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma shares a long-standing professional association with Kiku Sharda. The duo has collaborated for years on shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Great Indian Kapil Show. Despite rumours of a fallout in 2025, Sharda continued to remain part of Kapil’s team. In a recent interview, Kiku spoke about his equation with Kapil and also responded to Sunil Grover’s recent popular acts on their comedy show.

During a conversation with The Mashable India, Kiku was asked about his camaraderie with Kapil. “Our relationship is based on mutual respect. We both have a lot of respect for each other. I love that guy. How you see a lot of comic actors, they have a lot of burden to be funny 24/7. Kapil Sharma can get a joke out of anywhere, can be humourous all the time,” Kiku said.