Kiku Sharda says Kapil Sharma is not a ‘wannabe, fake’ person: ‘He can get a joke out of anywhere’

Comedian-actor Kiku Sharda recently opened up about his relationship with Kapil Sharma. He also praised Sunil Grover for his recent acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 10:55 PM IST
Kiku Sharda recently opened up about his relationship with Kapil SharmaKiku Sharda recently opened up about his relationship with Kapil Sharma
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma shares a long-standing professional association with Kiku Sharda. The duo has collaborated for years on shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Great Indian Kapil Show. Despite rumours of a fallout in 2025, Sharda continued to remain part of Kapil’s team. In a recent interview, Kiku spoke about his equation with Kapil and also responded to Sunil Grover’s recent popular acts on their comedy show.

During a conversation with The Mashable India, Kiku was asked about his camaraderie with Kapil. “Our relationship is based on mutual respect. We both have a lot of respect for each other. I love that guy. How you see a lot of comic actors, they have a lot of burden to be funny 24/7. Kapil Sharma can get a joke out of anywhere, can be humourous all the time,” Kiku said.

He further added, “But, if he is with his family in a zone, or we are talking about something else, he is not a wannabe, not at all fake. When we used to do our wrap-up parties, Kapil used to get on the stage with a mic and make everyone laugh like crazy.”

ALSO READ | Amid struggles with viewership, The Great Indian Kapil Show renewed for a fifth season by Netflix

Kiku Sharda’s frequent collaborator Sunil Grover recently drew attention for his spot-on mimicry of Aamir Khan. Reacting to Sunil’s acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kiku said, “The acts that he did in the end, from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajamouli, to Kapil Dev, he is crazy. His detailing is to another level. I have never seen an actor get into that kind of detail and finesse. Sunil Grover has that!”

The Great Indian Kapil Show releases a new episode on Netflix every Saturday at 8 p.m.

