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‘He has a monthly court pass’: Kiku Sharda, Harssh roast Samay Raina over legal troubles
In episode 2 of India's Got Latent 2, Kiku Sharda and Harssh Limbachiyaa poked fun at Samay Raina's legal troubles, with several jokes referencing the fallout from the show's first season.
Comedians Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and writer Harssh Limbachiyaa graced the second episode of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent 2 on Friday. During the episode, Kiku and Harssh poked fun at Samay’s legal troubles, with several jokes referencing the fallout from the show’s first season.
At one point during the episode, Kiku Sharda looked at a cue card and asked Samay Raina about the show’s long list of sponsors. “You have got so many sponsors? I thought that the way this place gets torn down so often, your only sponsors would be cement and metal bars,” the comedian quipped.
Later on in the episode, writer Harssh Limbachiyaa took a dig at Samay Raina’s legal troubles after India’s Got Latent Season 1. “Say what you will, but I never made it to the highest court. He has a monthly pass. He goes there and marks his attendance. He says, ‘We will worry about the scandal later. Just mark me present.'”
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Ahead of the release of the second episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay Raina expressed his excitement about sharing the stage with Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Harssh Limbachiyaa. He wrote on his Inastagram Story, “I grew up watching Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and so many shows written by Harsh Limbachiya. All of them made me laugh so much and shaped my comedy in a big way.”
Samay added, “Tonight I’m going to do Latent with them. I can’t believe it! I’m so excited for you guys to see me jamming with my comedy heroes. These guys are veterans, I can’t wait.”
India’s Got Latent controversy
Last year, Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent found itself at the centre of a major controversy after guest Ranveer Allahbadia made an explicit remark to a contestant during one of the episodes. The comment, which involved the contestant’s parents, led to multiple FIRs, police investigations and legal proceedings against the creators, panellists and others associated with the show. In the aftermath of the controversy, Samay removed all episodes of the subscriber-only show and stepped away from public appearances. He returned in 2026 with his stand-up special Still Alive, in which he reflected on the ordeal.
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