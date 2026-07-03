‘He has a monthly court pass’: Kiku Sharda, Harssh roast Samay Raina over legal troubles

Comedians Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and writer Harssh Limbachiyaa graced the second episode of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent 2 on Friday. During the episode, Kiku and Harssh poked fun at Samay’s legal troubles, with several jokes referencing the fallout from the show’s first season.

At one point during the episode, Kiku Sharda looked at a cue card and asked Samay Raina about the show’s long list of sponsors. “You have got so many sponsors? I thought that the way this place gets torn down so often, your only sponsors would be cement and metal bars,” the comedian quipped.

Later on in the episode, writer Harssh Limbachiyaa took a dig at Samay Raina’s legal troubles after India’s Got Latent Season 1. “Say what you will, but I never made it to the highest court. He has a monthly pass. He goes there and marks his attendance. He says, ‘We will worry about the scandal later. Just mark me present.'”