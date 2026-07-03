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Samay Raina reveals India’s Got Latent 2 Episode 2 panelists: ‘My comedy heroes’
Comedian Samay Raina has revealed that the second episode of his show India's Got Latent 2 will feature Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
After a smashing first episode with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, Samay Raina has finally announced the guests for the next episode of India’s Got Latent 2. On Friday, the comedian revealed that Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be on the panel in episode 2.
Taking to his Instagram Story, Samay posted a thumbnail of the upcoming episode, featuring Kiku, Chandan, Haarsh, and his close friend Balraj Singh Ghai. In another post, the stand-up comedian shared the same picture again, and wrote a heartfelt note about growing up watching some of the guests and being influenced by their work.
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“I grew up watching @chandanprabhakar @kikusharda and sooo many shows written by @haarshlimbachiyaa30. All of them made me laugh so much and shaped my comedy in a big way. Tonight I’m going to do Latent with them, I can’t believe it!!!! I’m so excited for you guys to see me jamming with my comedy heroes. These guys and veterans, I can’t wait!!” Samay Raina wrote.
India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 will drop on July 3 at 7 pm on Netflix and YouTube.
What Sunil Pal said about Samay Raina
Meanwhile, Sunil Pal had targetted Samay Raina again. Talking to the paparazzi in Mumbai on Thursday, Pal claimed that Samay Raina recently invited him to appear on his controversial show India’s Got Latent 2, but he refused even after being offered Rs 25 lakh. The veteran comedian said, “Usne baat ki toh Rs 25 lakh dene ki, lekin maine kaha, ‘Main gaali nahi dunga.’ Usne kaha, ‘Aap mat dena, lekin baaki sab toh (He offered to pay me Rs 25 lakh, but I told him, ‘I won’t use abusive language.’ He replied, ‘You don’t have to, but everyone else will).”
When the paps pointed out that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari also appeared as guests on India’s Got Latent 2, he took a dig at Alia, and said, “Jahaan jahaan hai Alia, wahaan wahaan hai gaaliyan, baja do taaliyan, warna sapne mein aayega Vijay Mallya (Wherever there’s Alia, there are swear words too. Clap for that, otherwise Vijay Mallya will appear in your dreams).”
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