Samay Raina reveals India’s Got Latent 2 Episode 2 panelists: ‘My comedy heroes’

After a smashing first episode with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, Samay Raina has finally announced the guests for the next episode of India’s Got Latent 2. On Friday, the comedian revealed that Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be on the panel in episode 2.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Samay posted a thumbnail of the upcoming episode, featuring Kiku, Chandan, Haarsh, and his close friend Balraj Singh Ghai. In another post, the stand-up comedian shared the same picture again, and wrote a heartfelt note about growing up watching some of the guests and being influenced by their work.