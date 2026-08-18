Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada opens doors for commoners, Bangla premiere on August 30
The new promos of Kiccha Sudeep's Bigg Boss 13 Kannada and Sourav Ganguly's Bigg Boss 3 Bangla were released by the makers on social media, on Tuesday.
The simultaneous multi-language premiere of Bigg Boss across six languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla) will kickoff soon. Amid the buzz among fans on social media, new promos for Bigg Boss Bangla and Kannada have been released by the makers, on Tuesday. In the teasers, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly were seen in a grand, mysterious comeback announcement for their respective seasons of Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss Kannada 13
The season 13 of Bigg Boss Kannada is opening the opportunity for common people, and not just celebrities. The audition process has been conducted for contestants, with ‘Agnipariksha’ becoming the selection stage. In the opening of the video, a voiceover can be heard saying, “It has never been part of Karnataka’s history for the people of Karnataka to wait for anyone. But if they wait once a year.” The crowd shouts, “Bigg Boss! Bigg Boss! Bigg Boss!”
Towards the end of the promo, the host addresses the audience directly and says, “One house, one opportunity, crores of dreams… shall we start again.” Before Sudeep entered, the video showed a dark, industrial Bigg Boss set, a with smoke, a cheering crowd with red light sticks.
ALSO READ | How Big Brother became Bigg Boss: Numerology led to name change of Salman Khan’s show
Check out the trailer:
It is set to premiere on September 16, 2026, on Colors Kannada and streaming on JioHotstar.
Bigg Boss Bangla 3
On the other hand, the promo video of Bigg Boss Bangla 3 was built around a royal, kingdom-like theme. It opened with the announcement of the show, starting on August 31, after the grand opening on 30 August at 8 pm.
As soon as the setup is revealed, visuals of a man entering a grand palace are seen. There is a crown placed on a throne, and the man is shown moving in an almost futuristic royal court. As he enters a room of several screens, it is implied that there will be continuous surveillance on the participants.
Towards the end of the clip, the man directly addresses the camera and the promo ends with the last tagline in Bengali – ‘A king will be made in the house’. The teaser has left fans intrigued to know that who will enter the Bigg Boss house and become its ultimate king? The comments section was flooded with guesses of possible contestants, and excitement for the upcoming season.
Check out the trailer:
Bigg Boss 3 Bangla will air daily from August 31, at 9:30 PM, on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar.
Meanwhile, the teaser of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 20 (Hindi) was also revealed recently. According to the latest promo video, every contestant of the upcoming season of the reality show will receive a special ‘vardaan’ (boon). While Bigg Boss Tamil is hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, Telugu by Nagarjuna, and Malayalam language Bigg Boss is hosted by Mohanlal.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05