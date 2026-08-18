Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada opens doors for commoners, Bangla premiere on August 30

The simultaneous multi-language premiere of Bigg Boss across six languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla) will kickoff soon. Amid the buzz among fans on social media, new promos for Bigg Boss Bangla and Kannada have been released by the makers, on Tuesday. In the teasers, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly were seen in a grand, mysterious comeback announcement for their respective seasons of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Kannada 13

The season 13 of Bigg Boss Kannada is opening the opportunity for common people, and not just celebrities. The audition process has been conducted for contestants, with ‘Agnipariksha’ becoming the selection stage. In the opening of the video, a voiceover can be heard saying, “It has never been part of Karnataka’s history for the people of Karnataka to wait for anyone. But if they wait once a year.” The crowd shouts, “Bigg Boss! Bigg Boss! Bigg Boss!”