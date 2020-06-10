Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Watch it for Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s sweet romance

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

The music video “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” featuring Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz along with rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana is out. Just like their first song “Kalla Sohna Nai”, here too, the couple share a sizzling chemistry.

In the video, we see a gorgeous Himanshi taking care of Asim. Be it his health or his looks, she makes sure he is at his best. Their sweet love story makes for a heartwarming watch. Sung by Preetinder, the song has soothing music and sounds like any typical Punjabi love ballad packed with sweet moments of a romantic couple.

The video is directed by Gurinder Bawa, who also directed “Kalla Sohna Nai”. Thus, you will find some similarities between the two music videos.

Watch Khyaal Rakhya Kar featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Last week, Asim and Himanshi left their fans excited as they shared the first poster of the song. “After the success of #KallaSohnaNai we’re back with #KhyaalRakhyaKar,” Himanshi wrote on Instagram.

Asim and Himanshi grabbed many eyes with their love story inside the Bigg Boss house. While Himanshi broke up with her fiance, Asim proposed to her on the show itself.

Talking about his lady love, Asim earlier told indianexpress.com, “Love just happens, we never plan it. She is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. I did go down on my knees for her (in the show), and it was because I was very excited to see her. She was gone for two months, and during that time I really missed her. I was like a kid around her. Everything is quite positive between us and I am looking forward to spending time with her.”

