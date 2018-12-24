Khushbu Sundar returns to television after five years

Actor Khushbu Sundar is making a comeback to the small screen after five years. Her new serial, Lakshmi Stores, will air from Monday to Saturday at 9 pm on Sun TV. The actress took to Twitter to reveal her excitement and asked fans for their support.

“My new journey rolls out today..doing a full-fledged tv show after 5yrs..hope you all like it..given my best in terms of production,story,quality n whatever little I know about acting..hope you will like it. On @SunTV from tonight Mon-Sat, #9pm.need your support❤ #LakshmiStores”, she tweeted.

The bilingual serial has been shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. It also stars Murali Mohan, Sudha Chandran, Delhi Ganesh, Nakshatra and Hussain. Directed by Jawahar, Lakshmi Stores will be a family-centric drama.

My new journey rolls out today..doing a full fledged tv show after 5yrs..hope you all like it..given my best in terms of production,story,quality n whatever little I know about acting..hope you will like it. On @SunTV from tonight Mon-Sat, #9pm.need your support❤ #LakshmiStores pic.twitter.com/NrtXQlbDPM — Khushbu Sundar.. (BJPwaalon ab thoda araam karlo) (@khushsundar) December 24, 2018

Khushbu was last seen in a small role in the supernatural drama Nandini. Lakshmi Stores will be her first full-fledged role in five years.

The actor has tasted success on the small screen with her TV show Jackpot and serials Kalki, Janani and Kungumam.

Khushbu Sundar also plays an active role in politics and is currently a Congress spokesperson.