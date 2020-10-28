Khloe Kardashian reveals she tested positive for Covid-19

Khloe Kardashian revealed in the video that she tested Covid-19 positive. (Photo: Screengrab/Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube)

Khloe Kardashian had tested positive for coronavirus a few months back. The designer and reality show star revealed the diagnosis in a teaser for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Posted on the show’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, the video shows Khloe speaking about her struggle with the disease.

The teaser begins with sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner expressing concern for Khloe, who has been showing symptoms of coronavirus. Presumably shot before Khloe went for the swab test, both the women share that Khloe has been very sick. In the later part of the video, Khloe reveals that she tested positive and is quarantined in her room.

“It was really bad for a couple of days. Vomiting and shaking. Hot and cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. The cough in my chest would burn when I coughed. My throat is still not fully recovered, but we are all going to get through this,” Khloe says in the video.

Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West had also contracted the virus in February this year.

