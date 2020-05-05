The cast of Khichdi: Where are they now?

Khichdi is currently airing on Star Bharat. Khichdi is currently airing on Star Bharat.

2000 was the year of saas-bahu serials. With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki ruling ratings charts, the channel decided to add some freshness by introducing a weekly comedy show — Khichdi.

The simple, fun series did take time to make its presence felt among all the over-the-top dailies, but soon it garnered a following of its own. Today, Khichdi is considered a classic.

Created by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi brought alive the story of a crazy Gujarati family. With each having a different personality, their everyday life situations turned hilarious for the audience. The light-hearted show had two sequels — Instant Khichdi and Khichdi Returns. It also made its way to the big screen as Khichdi: The Movie.

Today, as part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the cast of Khichdi is up to these days.

Rajeev Mehta as Praful Parekh

The eldest son in the family, Praful was not the brightest crayon in the box. His inimitable style of describing things on face value led to many hilarious situations. His way of translating English words literally to his wife also made him quite popular among the audience. Nicknamed ‘gadha’ by his father, Praful never did anything right in his life.

An acclaimed actor in the Gujarati industry, Rajeev Mehta made his Bollywood debut with Rangeela. On the television front, he is known for his work in shows like Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Hum Sab Ek Hain and Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum among more. Currently, the actor is focusing more on regional cinema and was last seen in Baap Re Baap, a Gujarati film.

Supriya Pathak as Hansa Parekh

A made in heaven jodi — Praful and Hansa were equally dim-witted. Since she couldn’t understand English, Hansa would ask Praful to translate words for her, and would agree to whatever her husband said. A lazy person, Hansa would not participate in any household chores, and would often remark, “Mein to thak gayi bhai shaab”. Always dressed for a party, she would also jump at the chance of doing the garba.

After being spotted at a play, Supriya Pathak made her silver screen debut with Kalyug in 1981. She then went on to give stellar performances in films like Bazaar, Masoom, Sarkar, Wake Up Sid and Ram Leela among more. On the small screen, she impressed all with her portrayal of Hansa. The actor was last seen in the film Jai Mummy Di alongside Poonam Dhillon.

Vandana Pathak as Jayshree Parekh

The younger bahu in the family, Jayshree became a widow at a young age. While she enjoyed managing the house, she would spend most of her time gossiping. Being Hansa’s childhood friend, she would always support her and Praful, and had a love-hate relationship with her father-in-law. She would always wish for his death, so that they could sell off the house and settle in a posh apartment.

Vandana Pathak was already a superstar in Gujarat when Hum Paanch came calling. With her first project, where she played Meenakshi – the eldest of the five sisters, the actor became a name to be reckoned with. Pathak also has shows like Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, R K Laxman Ki Duniya, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Savitri Devi College & Hospital and Yeh Teri Galiyan to her credit. She was last seen in Manmohini, where she played a supernatural character.

Anang Desai as Tulsidas Parekh

The family patriarch, Tulsidas would always be in an irritable mood. While he loved his family, he was fed up of their atrocious behaviour. Whatever may be the situation, he was always seen demanding tea from Jayshree, which further irritated her. Completely against selling off his house, Babuji would always get into arguments with his family for the same.

An NSD alumna, Anang Desai started his career with a role in the film Gandhi, where he played Indian politician J. B. Kripalani. Having done more than 150 projects in films and television, Desai was well known in the industry. However, Khichdi made him a popular face among the masses. In a recent webinar, he shared how children in his society would hug him, saying that he reminded them of their grandfather. The actor was last seen in Rustom.

JD Majethia as Himanshu Seth

Hansa’s younger brother Himanshu spent most of his time with the Parekhs. Equally dense as his sister, he was nicknamed ‘Moonchowaale Hansa’ by Babuji. He was into the catering business, where he often messed up owing to his behaviour. Himanshu’s catchphrase “Kissi ko pata nahi chalega” continues to be popular among fans of the show.

Born Jamnadas Majethia, JD started his career as an actor in Gujarati plays. After being active in theater for years, he formed a company Hats Off Productions with Aatish Kapadia. Together they have helmed popular shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Mrs Tendulkar, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai and more recently Bhakarwadi. Majethia is also the Chairman, TV-wing of Indian Film and Television Producers Council.

