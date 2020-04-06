Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai are still relevant, say makers

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi air at 10 and 11 am daily on Star Bharat. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi air at 10 and 11 am daily on Star Bharat.

On Sunday, Star Bharat announced that it will air popular sitcoms Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi on the channel. Starting April 6, viewers can enjoy these shows everyday at 10 and 11 am, respectively.

The makers and the cast recently interacted with a select group of media over a video call to share their excitement on the comeback of the shows on television. When asked how are the shows relevant till date, producer-writer JD Majethia said, “Yes, right now the audience even has access to international content but these shows have a relatability of that ‘family madness’. These are timeless comedies. We are proud that we still have such a strong base of audience.”

Also Read | Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi to air on Star Bharat

Writer and producer Aatish Kapadia said, “I think there are a few shows that just get created magically. Also, for me, I think it’s the characters that did the trick. Sometimes, you create some amazing characters on paper, but the success of these shows were also because of the actors who played the part. They were so perfect in their part that people still remember them for these shows. I remember, Anang Desai (Dadaji in Khichdi) had his neighbourhood kids hugging him, saying they miss their grandfather watching him. Every character of both these shows enjoyed a separate fan following.”

Deven Bhojani, who not only directed Sarabhai vs Sarabhai but also played Dushyant in the sitcom, added, “I think it was all because of the writing. Sarabhai was launched in 2004, and many people said it was much ahead of its time. But even after so many years, I haven’t seen such a level of writing in any show. That makes these shows so relevant even today.”

Sumeet Raghavan, who played Sahil in the show, said, “Also, we need to understand the show was a weekly, and came during the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi phase, when daily shows were a favourite format. I remember people felt Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was also a saas-bahu drama, just with comedy. So people did take time to get conditioned to the show, but once that happened, it became a monster and flew off the roof.”

JD Majethia also shared that the show making a comeback would be a treat for the young audience. He said, “I keep getting messages on social media that Khichdi and Sarabhai should make a comeback. It is by their demand that we are coming back. Also, a lot of our audience want their kids to watch these shows, so we are sure we will get a bigger fan following now.”

Rajesh Kumar aka the very popular Roshesh added, “It took 11 years for me to convince my son that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a good show. And now he is watching it back to back, and has even finished 22 episodes. I am really happy and I don’t even feel like telling him to stop watching since it’s my show.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd