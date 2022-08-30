scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Khichdi actor Punit Talreja injured after 2 persons thrash him in Thane

The incident took place on Sunday night in Ambernath township when Punit Talreja, 34, was returning home on his scooter after purchasing medicines for his mother.

Punit TalrejaPunit Talreja is best known for starring in sitcom Khichdi. (Photo: Punit Talreja/Instagram)

Television actor Punit Talreja, who featured in popular sitcom Khichdi, was injured after two persons allegedly beat him up in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Ambernath township when Talreja, 34, was returning home on his scooter after purchasing medicines for his mother.

Two persons on another scooter behind him honked, came in front of him, abused him for not giving them way and allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and other weapons, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath said quoting the actor’s complaint.

Talreja suffered severe injuries and some passersby rushed him to a local hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that they have registered a case and the accused are yet to be arrested.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 11:52:48 am
