Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition: Rithvik, Nia, Rashami, Aly, Jasmin and Haarsh to compete

Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition will go on air after the finale of KKK 10. (Photo: Nia Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rashami Desai/Instagram) Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition will go on air after the finale of KKK 10. (Photo: Nia Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rashami Desai/Instagram)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is back on Colors with new episodes. The show will air its finale by end of the month. Post that, a special eight-episode mini series will air which will see the best performers from the last season. Titled Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition, it will have Rithvik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Haarsh Limbachiyaa competing.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular show on the channel and with no other non-fiction show at the moment, it decided to roll a special series for the audience. The shoot for the same will begin this month in Mumbai. It will have these six actors competing in various tasks. The team is currently figuring out the logistics of the same.”

As per the source, there is bleak chance of Rohit Shetty returning as the host. The team is figuring out a replacement or if it could go without a host. While these names are locked, new additions can also be included in the last moment.

As already reported by us, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Ballraj are the top finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. While the last task has already been performed by them, the winner announcement would be shot on July 20. Post that, the special edition series will go on air at the same time slot.

Also Read | From doing makeup to taking individual breaks, TV actors get used to the new normal on sets

Colors’ other non-fiction series Dance Deewane already conducted its online audition but there is no news of when the show will go on air. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, the dance show is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia. As for Bigg Boss, the captive reality show usually goes on air by mid-September-early October. However, given the current situation, there is no buzz regarding the same too.

Coming to fiction, shoots of almost all shows resumed recently. While Barrister Babu and Shakti Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki will begin airing new episodes from July 6, most other shows will churn out fresh content from next week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd